VIDEO: The goals of Mexico vs Honduras in the final of the Pre-Olympic

The Mexican Under-23 National Team faced the Honduras National Team on Tuesday, March 30 at the Akron Stadium, in the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, in a duel where Edwin Rodríguez scored the first goal of the afternoon at minute 71.

Mexico got their pass to the Tokyo Olympic Games after eliminating the Canadian National Team in the semifinal of the Pre-Olympic, while Honduras did the same by surprising and defeating the United States.

After dominating the Mexican National Team in practically the entire first half, Honduras began to have dangerous approaches in the second half, until at minute 71 Edwin Rodríguez took a powerful shot from outside the area, which left Sebastián Jurado without opportunities .

Minutes after Honduras’ goal, Mexico went all out on the attack in search of an equalizer and the pressure led El Tri to get a penalty in the 80th minute, which was taken perfectly by José Juan Macías.

