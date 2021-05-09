VIDEO: The goals of Club Santos vs Gallos de Querétaro in the repechage

The Santos Laguna team will seek to avoid being eliminated again in the reclassification round, receiving the visit of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The set of the Uruguayan coach’s Warriors Guillermo Almada wants to enter the league for the second time in his time at the club, while the Queretaro side of the Mexican strategist Hector ‘Pity’ Altamirano he will seek to play the big party in his debut tournament.

In the first moments of the game at the TSM stadium, the Laguna squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Fernando Gorriarán.

In the 21st minute, the Uruguayan midfielder took advantage of the space on the edge of the area and with a long-distance shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Gil Alcala for 1-0.

Three minutes later, the Ecuadorian forward Ayrton Preciado He again took advantage of the facilities of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro saga and with a right shot, he made it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

