Video: The goals of Club América vs Olimpia in the Concachampions

Club América debuted this Wednesday, April 7, in the Concacaf Champions League against Olympia from Honduras in the first leg of the round of 16 of the highest competition of the North and Central American confederation, on the field of the Tegucigalpa Stadium with the idea of ​​taking advantage of the tie for the return leg at the Azteca Stadium.

For their debut, Santiago Solari’s Águilas del América arrived with a complete team except for Henry Martín, who apparently suffered from his discomfort and is not 100% ready to play the match against Olimpia de la Concachampions.

However, despite the loss of Henry Martín in the attack, América took advantage against Olimpia at minute 42 of the first half with a score from Federico Viñas, who this season has not had continuity in the MX League and after a good center from Mauro Lainez, the Uruguayan headed to put the Eagles ahead in Honduras.

After Viñas’ goal, two minutes later the Paraguayan Sergio Díaz, who belongs to Real Madrid, scored the two goals to zero after a great shot from mid-range that beat the Olimpia goalkeeper without problems, who could not reach the ball .

It should be remembered that in the last edition of the Concachampions America was eliminated in the semifinals against Carlos Vela’s LAFC, precisely with two goals from the Mexican attacker that were the sentence for Miguel Herrera on the bench of the Coapa squad.

