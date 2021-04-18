VIDEO: The goals of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey

Barcelona is looking to win the first title in the era of Ronald Koeman on the bench and Joan Laporta as president, facing Athletic Bilbao in the grand final of the 2020-2021 edition of the Copa del Rey.

Eight minutes were enough in the complement, for the Blaugrana team to sentence the game at the feet of the Argentine Lionel messi, the French Antoine Griezmann and from dutch Frenkie de Jong.

In the 60th minute, the French attacker took the Lions saga badly and defined with ease to make it 1-0 in his favor, after the first 45 minutes that were not hurt on the scoreboard.

Subsequently, the midfielder Frenkie de Jong made fun of the Athletic brand and extend the lead on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute and bring the team closer to winning the first title this season.

The Blaugrana orchestra continued with the appearance of Lionel Messi, who at minute 68 and 72, sentenced the final of the Copa del Rey, converting a double and placing the score by a 4-0 win.

