VIDEO: The goals in the TM Fútbol Club vs Tepatitlán FC of the Liga de Expansión MX

This Wednesday, May 19, the first leg of the MX Expansion League Champion of Champions was played, between the Jaiba Brava from TM Fútbol Club and the Alteños from Tepatitlán, in a match where Daniel Lajud scored the first goal of the afternoon.

In the absence of promotion to the MX League, the Tampico Madero team and Tepatitlán FC will fight for the title of Champion of Champions, as they are the monarchs of the Apertura 2020 and Clausura 2021 tournaments, respectively.

After a goalless first half, Jaiba Brava went ahead on the scoreboard at minute 58 when Daniel Lajud took advantage of a defense failure after a cross from the right, to put the first of the night.

Just a couple of minutes after this action, Tampico Madero repeated the dose to the Alteños, because after a new center on the right wing Lajud took a rebound inside the area to make it 2-0.

