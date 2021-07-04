VIDEO: The goals in the match between Mexico vs Nigeria in a friendly match

The Mexican National Team will have its last preparation match for its participation in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, measuring at the Nigeria national team in the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum Stadium.
The Tricolor team led by the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino It comes from beating the Panama National Team; while the Nigerian cadre of the German strategist Gernot rohr He has the road to the Qatar 2021 World Cup in sight in the African Football Confederation qualifiers.
After the first minutes in Los Angeles, California, the Tri squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Hector Herrera.
In the second minute, the Atlético de Madrid midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Nigerian saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Bobo Stanley for 1-0.
It did not take long for the forward Rogelio Funes Mori He will debut as a scorer with the Mexican National Team by making it 2-0 in favor of the Mexicans with a left-footed shot.
