VIDEO: The goals in the game Rayadas vs Club Tigres in Liga MX Femenil

The Rayadas de Monterrey will do the honors in the BBVA stadium to the UANL Tigers, in a new edition of the Classic Regio in the Liga MX Femenil, within the action in the first leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021.

The Gang squad that the coach leads Hector Becerra arrives after leaving on the road at Pumas of the UNAM, while the strategist’s cats Roberto Medina did the same before Eagles of America.

After the first minutes in the complement in the ‘Giant of Steel’, the set of felines has taken the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of the midfielder Nancy antonio.

TIGRES ALREADY WINS ! Gooooooal from @ NancyAntonio14! @Rayadas 0️⃣-1️⃣ @TigresFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽ #Semifinals pic.twitter.com/aYyYvSPD0c – LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 15, 2021

In the 48th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the gang’s saga with a corner kick and with a header, she left the goalkeeper without possibilities. Claudia lozoya for 1-0.

Minutes later, the lead Christina burkenroad he headed at pleasure after a cross in the free kick to leave the goalkeeper without a chance Ophelia Solis for 1-1 in minute 52.

FIVE MINUTES OF PURE MADNESS !! They enabled half the world and Christina Marie Burkenroad tied !! Rayadas, with 10, matched 1-1 against Tigres … # LigaFemenilxFOX pic.twitter.com/x9IkrnqiLY – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 15, 2021

