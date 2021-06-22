Video: The goal of ‘Papu’ Gómez in Argentina vs Paraguay

The Argentine and Paraguayan national teams met in the match on matchday 3 of the Copa América on the field of the National Stadium in Brasilia this Monday, with the intention of getting three points to help them establish themselves in the leadership of the group.

And in that intention to take the three points Argentina got ahead very fast with a score of Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez at minute 10 of the first half against Paraguay, after a great pass from Ángel Di María that later the ‘Papu’ defined in a great way

The Argentine National Team has just defeated Uruguay 1-0 with a goal by Guido Rodríguez, placing itself as the momentary leader of Group B with 4 points, and they will seek to beat a Paraguay that has only played one match in the Copa América.

Eduardo Berizzo’s Guarani squad defeated Bolivia in their only match played in this Copa América, leaving good feelings by winning 3-1 and will seek to maintain that good dynamic against a power like Argentina.

