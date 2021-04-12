VIDEO: The goal of Mauro Manotas in the game of Xolos vs Mazatlán FC in Liga MX

The Tijuana Xolos will seek to stay in the playoff zone in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Mazatlán FC in the Sunday activity on matchday 14.

The whole of the border directed by the Argentine coach Pablo Guede he is in ninth place in the general table with 16 points; while the Sinaloan cadre of the Mexican strategist Thomas Boy it is ranked 14th with 14 units.

After the first moments of the game in the Hot stadium, the squad of the largest kennel in Mexico has taken the advantage in the marking, thanks to the scoring of the forward Mauro Manotas.

JUST FIVE MINUTES AND TIJUANA ALREADY SCREAMED GOAL! #XolosxFOX Xolos is already 1-0 over Mazatlan in this match, thanks to both Mauro Manotas. Bad for the visiting team to let Tijuana play and play from the previous play! pic.twitter.com/KkyfayvNZg – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 12, 2021

In the 5th minute, the Colombian attacker took advantage of the facilities of the Cañoneros saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Ricardo Gutierrez for 1-0.

⏱4 ‘| I was just sitting down and the first one fell! GOOOOOOL from @ MauroManotas19 # HechoEnTijuana pic.twitter.com/Qt1byoaUUJ – Xolos (@Xolos) April 12, 2021

