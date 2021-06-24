VIDEO: The goal of “Lucho” Díaz in Brazil vs Colombia of the Copa América 2021

The activity of Day 4 of B Group in the Copa América 2021 it continued this Wednesday, June 23, with the meeting between the Brazilian National Team and the Colombian National Team, where Luis Fernando Díaz scored the first goal of the night.

La Verdeamarelha, directed by “Tite”, arrives undefeated after winning their first two games, while Ricardo Rueda’s Colombian National Team comes second in the group, with a draw, a victory and a defeat.

After a few first minutes where Brazil seemed more dangerous, in one of Colombia’s first attacks Juan Guillermo Cuadrado took the ball from the right wing and sent a service that “Lucho” Díaz finished off in an incredible way with a scissors, to score a goal.

