VIDEO: The goal of “Chicharito” Hernández in the LA Galaxy vs Whitecaps

Major League Soccer activity continued this Wednesday, June 23, with the match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Vancouver Whitecaps, where Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández scored the first of the night at minute 47.

After being cut from the list of the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup and going blank in the last game against the Seattle Sounders, Javier Hernández scored his eighth goal so far this season.

Also read: Chivas: The detail that separates José Juan Macías from Getafe

The Galaxy stole a ball at the exit of the Whitecaps and after opening the ball to the right wing, “Chicharito” Hernández appeared by surprise at the far post and scored the first of the night.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content