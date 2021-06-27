VIDEO: The goal of “Chicharito” Hernández in the LA Galaxy vs San José Earthquakes

The activity of Day 10 of Major League Soccer continues this Saturday, June 26, with the meeting between the San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy, in the Paypal Park, where Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored at minute 10.

The Galaxy of “Chicharito” Hernández has just won against the Vancouver Whitecaps, where the Mexican forward scored the first of the night; while the Quakes of Matías Almeyda and company come from being thrashed by Orlando.

Javier Hernández continues his scoring streak and in the first minutes he received a cross sent from the right wing to enter by surprise and finish near the small area, scoring his ninth goal of the season with the Galaxy.

