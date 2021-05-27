VIDEO: The girlfriend cheated on him while he was traveling, but the lover gave her away with an unusual note

Under the toilet bowl. That was the place a man chose to confess his guilt and denounce an unfaithful woman. This is the story of a man who was cheated on by the girlfriend while he was away, but the lover gave her away with an unusual note hidden in the toilet.

According to a video circulating on TikTok, the deceived young man had left his city for a trip and, during his absence, his girlfriend sought a company. According to the note he found taped under the toilet seat, the lover would have found out that she had a partner when he woke up in her bed the next morning, so he decided to admit his guilt and expose the woman’s infidelity.

“This girl just told me she had a boyfriend the next morning. I’m sorry to tell you like that, but if I were you, I’d like to know. I am sorry brother”Reads the note that was shared on the popular video network under the account of the user @ kingmal_27. It is not specified where the events occurred or when.

Users reacted immediately. “I would have befriended this man and left that woman”Wrote one. “That’s why men are great,” noted another. “I’m going to do this at my friends’ house to see fireworks,” said a third.

This story recalls the case of a former employee of a jewelry store who denounced a man who bought two rings online, one for his fiancee and one for his lover, and that it went viral.

Look at the video: