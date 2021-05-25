Video: the flagrant foul of Trevor Ariza that ended with a push-up on the body of Giannis Antetokounmpo



Ariza lost his head for a few seconds.

Photo: Quinn Harris / Getty Images

The tension was born in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. The Bucks ran over their rival from the first minute, and frustration reigned in the Heat throughout the game. We saw the highest point in the third quarter: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) was on his way to the basket on the open court, where he’s infallible, and was tackled by Trevor Ariza (Heat), who hugged him until he fell … and then he got up doing a bend over the Greek’s body.

Likewise: Ariza stayed a few moments on Giannis and suddenly he jumped up doing a classic push-up, but using the body of the two-time MVP as support. Total madness.

This foul by Ariza on Giannis 😬 Ariza gets hit with a flagrant pic.twitter.com/Zv0qpsSGPS – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

The image is atypical, it has no explanation beyond the aforementioned frustration. Ariza probably tried to drive Giannis out of his mind in search of a confrontation that would happen to adults, and that could eventually have damaged the figure of Milwaukee.

Trevor Ariza was charged with a flagrant foul. Giannis Antetokounmpo got up second after sore from the foul and the “shot” he received. However, he did not lose his mind and only asked that the action be reviewed to determine a fair sentence.

The game ended 132-98 in favor of the Bucks, who now dominate the series comfortably (2-0). They are just two wins away from avenging last season’s elimination. Miami will have to respond on the court and not with unsportsmanlike actions next Thursday if it does not want to fall into a hole from which it is impossible to get out alive.