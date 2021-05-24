Video: the emotional double with which Kun Agüero said goodbye to Manchester City



Kun goes to Barcelona to meet with Messi.

Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images

This Sunday was one of the most emotional for fans of the Manchester City. Sergio “Kun” Agüero, the greatest player in the club’s history, played his last match at the Etihad Stadium, home of the “citizens”. The Argentine said goodbye in a big way: double with spectacular goals and the title of Premier League champion in arms.

Goals are pure magic. In the first, Kun steals the ball from a defender, threatens and leaves his next opponent planted, just before defining with an outside face. He surprised the archer himself. The second is another work of art: moving header placed to the left of the goalkeeper, changing the direction of the ball. Enjoy.

The perfect send-off. Sergio Agüero came on as a substitute and scored a brace in his final Premier League game. 💙 pic.twitter.com/bfmiCuMRjC – NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 23, 2021

City concluded the day in which they lifted the title as Premier League champion with a video in which we can see Agüero entering the dressing room. “Do not cry because it’s over, smile because it happened“, Reads the caption of the post. Very exciting.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened… 💙 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/aGcO8ngltR – Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2021

The double of “Kun” allowed him to break an astonishing record: that of most goals scored in the Premier League with the same club. He reached 184 touchdowns, beating Wayne Rooney, who scored 183 goals with the Manchester United jersey.

What a day to break yet another record! 👑 Most @premierleague goals scored for a single club? That’s @aguerosergiokun, mate 🔥 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/fpTHg2bhPz – Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2021

“Eternally thank you!”Commented the Argentine striker through Twitter. There is still one game left in the season: the UEFA Champions League final. However, as Pep Guardiola has been lining up, the most logical thing is that Kun does not play that match unless it is very necessary due to context. So it is likely that we have also seen his departure. And the way he played, it would be the most beautiful way to say goodbye to Manchester City.

Kun will sign with Barcelona until 2023 and will meet with Lionel Messi, one of his great friends.