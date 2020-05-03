The coronavirus pandemic has earned the adjective “biblical” in its own right. And, as in the Bible, the great Babylon of our day, New York, passes through one of the most difficult moments in its history: the number of confirmed cases already exceeds 100,000 in the state and almost 3,000 people have died. A proof that is noticeable, above all, in the most humble neighborhoods of the city: there where the virus has hit with greater force, both in the health and in the pocket of its inhabitants.

“We have had a tremendous increase in activity,” says Melony Samuels, president of The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), an NGO that provides food to those most in need since 1998, to El Confidencial. “We usually serve food at 250 people a day. Right now we are trying to serve 4,500 people ».

Samuels’ strategy has had to be adapted in a hurry. Before, they used to establish food distribution points. Now, given the physical distance required by the circumstances, they deliver food to the home, especially to older people. “We are aggressively raising money, recruiting volunteers, looking for bags to put food in,” says Samuels. “We have never seen anything like it. Not even during Hurricane Sandy.

The 2012 hurricane, which smashed 70,000 New York homes, was recorded in the collective memory of the city, as the 9/11 attacks In the previous decade: a challenge that required the joint mobilization of neighbors and authorities, and that helped NGOs to fine-tune their instruments and operate more flexibly.

New York, epicenter of the epidemic

“After Hurricane Sandy, we distributed emergency meals to 64,000 older New Yorkers who had been trapped in their homes across the city,” recalls Beth Shapiro, executive director of Citymeals on Wheels, an NGO that feeds the New Yorkers of the third age. But the Sandy only affected parts of the city. Now every neighborhood is being affected, New York, the country, the whole world », Add. “We have already delivered 200,000 meals and we are going to distribute 300,000 more in the coming days.”

Shapiro says that, seeing the news of the pandemic in China and later in Europe, Citymeals began preparing in February “for what might happen.” They accumulated food and drew up response plans. In recent days they have doubled the warehouse staff and divided the volunteers into groups that alternate weekly. A way to better observe the symptoms if any of the delivery people falls ill. “It must also be said that, even with all this planning, No one could imagine the size and severity of the emergency.

Low-income neighborhoods are also especially sensitive to volunteers and social workers, since they have the highest proportion of infections. The Queens Postal District just south of La Guardia Airport, for example, has four times the proportion of patients as Park Slope, the white and central area of ​​Brooklyn in which the mayor, Bill de Blasio, lives.

“We know that in Queens many families, living in poverty, live together in tight spaces,” Dr. Mitchell Katz, chief executive of the public hospital system, told Fox News. So even though we are practicing social distancing as a city, we have multiple families living together in a very small apartment. So it is very easy to understand where many of the Covid broadcasts occur. ” The most affected households in the city are those of ultra-Orthodox Jewish families, who have the highest number of children per capita and who have been more reluctant to follow the recommendations for physical distance.

In addition, wealthy households are able to endure longer confined times and order food through Amazon or FreshDirect: they have less need to be exposed to the virus. The liberal or corporate professions have also not been impacted as strongly as working-class jobs in the hospitality, entertainment or retail sector – the first to collapse.

English is not spoken in Babylon

Claire Moodey and her partner, residents of the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, lost their jobs at the same time and are now struggling to pay the rent. Last week they invited the residents of their building to look for common solutions. “We wanted to open a dialogue and see if we can come together and help each other navigate at this time,” he tells El Confidencial.

Moodey, who already participated in Occupy Sandy in 2012, a left-wing initiative to help people who had been foreclosed or evicted in the context of the hurricane, has offered to shop for neighbors who need it, or help with paperwork to those who may have language difficulties. “People speak many different languages ​​in our building, and they probably have difficult access to reading material in these languages,” he says.

A woman with a mask comes out of a supermarket in Queens, New York. (.)

Solidarity initiatives and organizations operate in the particular fabric of New York: a variegated Babylon, with 800 languages ​​compressed in a few neighborhoods. Universes that live together without hardly touching each other, with their services and their press and their traditions. Both TCAH and Citymeals on Wheels have interpreters to access speaking homes Spanish, Cantonese, Russian, Hebrew or Creole. Languages ​​that outperform English in many of the Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods.

9/11 brought catharsis, the Covid did not

Unlike 9/11, or Hurricane Sandy, the pandemic has added a new element to the challenge. It has taken away from citizens the possibility of meeting in a physical space: the magic of the catharsis effect that occurs when thousands of people agree and they celebrate it ‘in situ’, with all the ritual of mobilization, greetings and hugs. The virus has taken the comfort of human contact.

“We have to maintain social distancing,” says Melony Samuels of TCAH. “The people to whom we deliver food know that we are going, they know where to pick it up. Right now there is no need to say anything, there are no interpreters. It is very impersonal. And it’s going to remain impersonal for a season. ”

The previous challenges, the attacks, the hurricanes, the recession, they had failed to rip out the human heat element that greases the response to the catastrophe. The victims and the volunteers, in this case, remain in the darkness of their caves; they only come out wearing gloves and a mask, and any approach to a surface or a living being causes a range of ugly sensations, different degrees of repulsion.

“Citymeals has always dealt with older New Yorkers who are alone,” says Beth Shapiro. “They are people who have survived their friends, their relatives and even their children. When food is brought to them, the delivery person often enters their homes and leaves it in the kitchen. Now they can’t. They leave it hanging on the door. Before we had a visitation program, to keep older people company, now we can no longer. But we call them on the phone. Social distancing has changed things radically ».

