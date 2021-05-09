Video: the controversial Militao penalty that could cost Real Madrid La Liga



The penalty gave Sevilla the partial victory in the last stretch of the game.

With the game 1-1 and just under 15 ‘to be played, Real Madrid saw the opportunity to be the new leader of La Liga slip away after a penalty against Eder Militao in the area. It was a penalty that in the end gave Sevilla the advantage, changing the landscape of the match for the meringues, who happened to need two goals to achieve the victory and assault the lead.

Militao ‘rejected’ a cross with his shoulder, but immediately afterwards the ball hit his hand, which he had just extended. ¿Did it voluntarily or involuntarilyto? ¿The movement of the hand was natural? This is the debate. For the referee, Martínez Munera, it was a penalty after seeing him in the VAR.

The amazing thing is that Militao’s penalty was reviewed by the VAR as was the subsequent play, in which Benzema was knocked down in the area in a very clear penalty. But since the play in which the Brazilian center-back committed a penalty occurred before Benzema’s foul, this last action was invalidated.

There was a penalty for Sevilla that Ivan Rakitic did not forgive. Real Madrid had to row from behind in the last 12 minutes. He achieved the tie at 94 ′ to keep second place in the table, but could not stay with the leadership of La Liga.

Unusual.

Penalty to Benzema and #RealMadrid rose to the top.

It is reviewed by the VAR.

Conclusion: in the previous play there was a Militao hand, a penalty and a goal from Sevilla (2-1).

Atlético de Madrid finished the day as the leader, with 77 points. They are followed by Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with 75 units. Sevilla, being in fourth place, still has minimal hope, with 71 points. There are three dates left for the outcome and neither team will collide with each other. Three weeks, three finals.