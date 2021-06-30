Video: The chilling injury that can leave Giannis Antetokounmpo without a playoffs

They are, by far, the worst playoffs in history when it comes to injuries. Many stars have fallen. The last, Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks’ loss to the Hawks in Game 4 of the series. Knee hyperextension after a bad fall in a fight with Clint Capela. Today we will know the extent of your ailment and the duration of your more than likely low. Here the video:

Impressive, abstain. The timing of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury in Game 4 between Atlanta and Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/qjb15j12ti – VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 30, 2021