Video: The Champions League goal! Taremi said goodbye with a tribute to Cristiano

The taste of defeat is bitter and painful, the faces of the players at the end confirm the feeling. That was experienced by FC Porto at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium against Chelsea FC, but they said goodbye as a fierce team, with an image of high competitiveness and Taremi left an unforgettable goal in the retina of the fans.

With the game 0-0 in stoppage time, FC Porto did not want to kill themselves without screaming a goal. Even knowing that there was not enough time left to tie or win the score. The Londoners won the aggregate 2 – 1.

It was when Nanú entered from the right and took a precise cross for the Iranian Mehdi Taremi. The ball was left behind and he did not think about it to invent a beautiful Chilean shot that ended at the bottom of the goal he defends

Both Nanú and Taremi started on the substitutes bench and entered to give the last joy to the team and the dragons fans.

Is it the best goal of the Champions League season? At least compete. The image of the goal is reminiscent of the one left by Cristiano Ronaldo in his remembered Chilean against Juventus several years ago.