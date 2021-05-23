Video: the amazing Simone Biles made a move for the first time in the history of women’s gymnastics



Biles won in his first competition since 2019.

Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Simone biles has done it again: the gymnastics star performed the Yurchenko double pike in a competition for the first time in the history of women’s gymnastics. This movement consists of giving a classic lap on the trampoline and then take two turns back in the air. The American had practiced it for months and finally decided to do it in the US Classic, a competition that brings together the best talents from the United States.

The first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition. Our jaws are on the floor. @Simone_Biles is still in the air. #USClassic pic.twitter.com/CmJYRidtfo – Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 23, 2021

After doing it, she was calm, and also liberated after fulfilling a goal. He did it just two months before the Tokyo Olympics, where he will go in search of a new gold medal.

Although her landing was not perfect, the mere fact of doing the movement led her to position herself as the leader in this modality. He eventually won the competition with a score of 58,400. Before the Olympics he will have another objective: to win the United States championship, which will be held in the first week of June.