Video: The 41 points of an unleashed Chris Paul that put the Suns in the Finals

Chris paul he’s closer than ever to winning an NBA ring at age 36. Yesterday, in Game 6 of the Western Finals, he led the Suns to the NBA Finals with 41 points (16 of 24 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-pointers). In addition, he distributed 8 assists and stole three balls. Tremendous. More considering that he scored 31 points in the second half.

