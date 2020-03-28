Video Thalía with only a bath towel and surrounded by men | Instagram

Poor Tommy Mottola !, he will not like this at all, because the beautiful Thalía was caught covering her body with only a bath towel and surrounded by pretty handsome men.

A very compromising situation was shared by the same Mexican singer in her Tiktok, for she can be seen surrounded by three rather attractive men in smaller cloths and she without clothes.

As if that were not enough there is another shot in which he is seen with a bathrobe and two men next to him, the images were accompanied by nervous laughter, according to the same interpreter of Arrasando.

Do not let us … fall into temptation, wrote the singer about the images.

Thalía has shared being an example of a citizen in this situation in which people are recommended to stay home in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently the Mexican was harsh in criticizing the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since it indicated it was safe to continue the normal life of Mexicans.

However, the president has already asked citizens to stay home to avoid saturation of the health system due to the drastic increase in the number of infected people in the country.

