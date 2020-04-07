Video Thalía very attached to Maluma, what happened to Tommy Mottola | Instagram

TO Tommy Mottola He doesn’t like this! The Mexican singer Thalía was remembering “That night” with Maluma and it was really maddening.

The interpreter of Equivocada shared some videos and images in which she can be seen quite sticky and flirtatious with Maluma, something that her husband will surely not like.

But before thinking badly, let’s point out that the images belong to when both artists collaborated, Since that night, same that was a real success.

Thalía shared videos of what was the joint presentation in Awards Ours, where she looks quite beautiful in a black dress with transparencies, while the Pretty Boy also dressed in black and dark glasses.

In the images you can see from the rehearsals to the official presentation, where you can see the interpreter of Felices los 4 very close to Mottola’s wife.

Thalía is not detained or quarantined and has been sharing on her social networks that she is very active exercising and recording at home.

The famous has been one of the main artists who has insisted on asking her followers to stay home and take the appropriate measures in the face of the current contingency.

