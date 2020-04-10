Video Thalía revives María Félix in an amazing way | Instagram

The enigmatic Maria Felix She was honored by many on April 8 after one more year of her birth and departure and Thalía did not want to be left behind, impressing everyone.

The famous singer was characterized as La Doña and it was through a video on Instagram that she boasted to all her followers her impressive transformation.

The interpreter of Who Cares painted the beautiful actress’s thick eyebrows and did not forget any detail, wearing a hat and accessories similar to the tastes of María Félix.

María Felix Unique, temperamental and fascinating! Celebrating it in her month ✨ , she wrote alongside the recording.

The personification of the actress was so good that even Belinda herself could not hide her amazement at Thalía’s resemblance to María Bonita.

Wow !!!!! I love it!!!! Amazing!!! , Belinda commented.

Thalía usually amazes with her costumes on social networks, since she does not skimp on the details and really becomes the characters she wants to play.

