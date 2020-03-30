Video Thalía reveals the secrets of her mind | Instagram

The Mexican Thalía is characterized by being a spontaneous and unique woman and she knows that is why she ignores gossip or ridicule and lives every moment to the fullest; this time, he decided to show off this, what’s in his head.

In a fun video of Tiktok the singer questioned her followers if they have looked at someone and thought about what will be on their mind.

You have seen someone and you have thought … what will these people have in their heads?!?! Who, like me ?, wrote next to the funny video.

It was there when the Mexican paused to share what is on her mind with all the Internet users, there is music and much, much fun.

After asking herself that question, a very thoughtful Thalía with glasses, began to launch the images of fun things she has done for social networks; not forgetting the famous “” are my lives there? “.

Thalía has been one of the celebrities who have constantly made recommendations to the contingency for coronavirus in the world.

The famous has faced harsh criticism for questioning the measures that the Mexican government has taken in the face of the pandemic and specifically, the president, who had said that Mexicans could still embrace.

