Thalía has shared her followers through a video in Tiktok who has contracted an illness, the singer was specific and even pointed out the symptoms that she presents.

The interpreter of Who Cares shared a video in the application in which she apparently meets a health specialist to whom she confesses her discomfort.

I miss him from the famous wife of Tommy Mottola is that while talking to what appears to be a therapist, he begins to clean everything around him and himself, including his tennis shoes.

Fortunately, the recording is a comedy that Thalía made for Tiktok in which they talk about the disease that everyone will get after the coronavirus health alert passes.

The parody shows cleanliness, since it is one of the determining factors to prevent the spread of virus and how this has become an obsession for many people.

In the recording, the interpreter indicates that she is a victim of dizziness, cold sweats and nausea, apparently describing a crisis or a kind of post-traumatic stress.

Thalía has been one of the strong defenders of the movement Stay at homeAnd he even threw himself against the Mexican president when he claimed that it was still safe to be on the streets.

