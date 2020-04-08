Video Thalía of lawsuit, launches strong message on Tiktok | Instagram

Thalía has surprised her followers with a video in which she sends a strong message to the woman who falls fat and with much annoyance she shared it.

Fortunately, Thalía is very happy and relaxed in her quarantine due to the current pandemic and it was all about a fun performance for the application.

I like that huerca so badly, just like he sees me and turns my face, like he has courage or hate, the famous woman began to say.

It may interest you: Video Thalía very attached to Maluma, what happened to Tommy Mottola

It was quite funny to see herself acting like someone else laughing at what she was saying, her face demonstrating the situation.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

P! Nch3 old woman sees you as saying, I am better than you, well not my daughter, I am better than your mommy, concluded the actress.

Read also: Thalía and Michael Jackson filter shameful video of the singer

Thalía has been quite funny in her videos Tiktok, where she recently worried and entertained her followers with one in which she could look quite ill and decayed and showed a radical transformation.

The interpreter of Arrasando usually sends positive messages with her videos and content, where she sent the message that the best cheerleader of each person is oneself and recommends that everyone stay home in the face of the current health contingency in the world.

.