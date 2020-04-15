Video Thalía confesses she sent a very private photo to another conversation by mistake | Instagram

Thalía made a very strong confession in Tiktok, lan application that is driving everyone crazy, because they claimed that they mistakenly sent a too private photograph to another conversation.

It was a tremendous mistake, as the interpreter revealed, who assures that whoever thinks they have more problems than her can die!

The one who thinks he has more problems than me, can die, the famous one began in the video.

It may interest you: Video Thalía reveals on Tiktok that she has contracted the disease

The singer very sadly shared the serious mistake, all for wrong conversation and the photograph ended in her family group.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

I have lost a photo of an egg of mine for the family group, revealed Thalía.

Read also: Photo Thalía hits dressed as a bunny on Instagram

Fortunately, this is just an interpretation of Thalía to a fun audio on Tiktok, where she questions her followers if they have missed a photo of those.

Thialía has been quite fresh and original in the application, which is why she is one of the darlings on social networks.

.