Video Thalía boasts new rearguard in Tiktok | Reform

Singer Thalía impressed everyone with her new rearguard in Tiktok, but no, it is not what many think, the famous one did not undergo any cosmetic surgery, but instead placed two tremendous balloons to simulate rearguard.

The interpreter of Who Cares shared a video in full Father’s day where he impressed everyone with his hip movements.

Thalía is more active than ever on her social networks, especially in Tiktok, where they say it is for the youngest, but many famous celebrities are shining.

Tommy Mottola’s wife does not lose her enormous place in the world of music either, recently she consented to her followers with I’m single, a song she launched with two other beautiful women.

In the music video, the interpreter looked really spectacular in different daring outfits, while her companions were not far behind.

That same day, June 21, Thalía took the opportunity to express a loving congratulation to her husband for being a wonderful father.

