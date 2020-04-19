Video Thalía becomes a barbie for a daring dance | Instagram

The beautiful singer Thalia surprised all her followers on Instagram with an incredible video that she shared where dance “Sugar sugar“dressed as a whole Barbie where he remembers his youth.

Over the years, the protagonist of Maria la del Barrio She has become one of the most beautiful women in all of Latin America.

It certainly does not stop surprising us, because in addition to carrying a unmatched voice and being extremely beautiful, she also fills us with smiles every day with her posts on her social networks.

It may interest you: Paulina Rubio sends greetings to Thalía

On this occasion Thalia wanted to share with her followers a beautiful memory in his career when he dressed in a pink mini shorts, long boots and a very striking top, looking like a barbie to perform the song “Sugar Sugar” live.

SOUND ON! New video in the #TRetro playlist on my #YouTube channel! “Wrote the singer in her post.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The video seems to have been shot a while back, maybe about 20 years ago When he was just beginning his artistic career, but even so, it has made a great impact on social networks, as he shows off a phenomenal body.

With just one day after the video was published, it has almost 500 thousand likes from his followers and endless comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It’s amazing that both in acting and in music she has always shown her incredible talent.

Que bellaaaa “,” Guapísima, wow queen of beauty I love you “,” What beautiful memories “,” You are a diva forever! “Were some of the comments.

You can also read: Video Thalía makes a masterful performance as María Félix in Tiktok

The interpreter of Mexican love has always known how to find reinvent and earn that great place among his followers around the world, being one of the celebrities mexican More popular.

It currently has almost 16 million followers, whom daily has updated with their day to day delighting with its unmatched beauty and charisma.

.