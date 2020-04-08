Video Thalía attacks again in Tiktok: This you want disgusting and deranged | Instagram

Thalía again fighting on social networks ?, on Tiktok a video can be seen in which the singer screams and defends herself with fury, what is happening to her ?.

The truth is that it was all about a fun moment with one of his pets, a puppy that fought to have a sock to play in his mouth.

In the video that Thalía shared in her account Tiktok you can see the pet in front of her asking for the object and her hand holding the sock.

This you want, this is what you want, this is what you are asking me for a dirty, filthy and deranged sock, take it! The interpreter of Arrasando shouts.

After yelling at him, the celebrity threw the sock, ending the barking, but another of her pets ran and won the much-fought object.

Thalía has asked her followers to enjoy their homes and stay in them in the face of the current health contingency.

The famous one spoke against the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when he said that you could still go out to the houses and hug each other; Days later, everything changed and he asked Mexicans to stay home to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

