Fire in Texas condo complex. Laguna Vista Volunteer Fire Department Photo

Around 8:00 a.m. this Saturday, on Padre Island, in Texas, the Gulf Point condominium complex caught fire.

So far the cause of the fire and whether there are any injuries are unknown. Firefighters came to smother the flames.

The Laguna Vista Fire Department, along with other fire departments, are in the southern part of Padre Island fighting a major fire in the Gulf Point condominiums, ”Police wrote on Facebook.

Emergency corps arrived at the scene to attend to the residents of the area.

The island had been hit by storms earlier this Saturday morning.

We have a lot of damage in our building. Lots of smell. Thank goodness the storm fell and is helping firefighters control the structure. This has been the craziest morning. You never know what’s going to happen in Texas, ”said one witness.

Some vehicles near the damaged complex were hit by the flames.

We have been hearing cars explode on the ground. It is the largest fire I have ever seen on this island. This is horrible, ”said another witness.

Due to the reopening of the beaches on Padre Island, local authorities reported that the influx of people continues as social distancing relaxes in Texas.

The fire is already controlled and among the possible causes is the lightning strikeAlthough the authorities will confirm it after carrying out the necessary investigations.

⚠️Only ashes, after fire in Isla del Padre☹️🔥 What was left after the fire apparently caused by lightning ⚡️ on Father Island; 🚒👨‍🚒the fire devastated a condominium 🏢 # SPI #SouthPadreIsland pic.twitter.com/fsO6oaYfZI – Latitud 21 # QuédateEnCasa (@ Latitud21mx) May 16, 2020

With information from Chron and Laguna Vista Police