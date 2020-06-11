After The CW announced that Hartley Sawyer would be fired due to the posting of racist tweets on social media earlier this week, fans are now demanding to fire Danielle Panabaker from ‘The Flash’.

It has been a difficult week for the Arrowverse and all its members following the global Black Lives Matter protests that erupted after the tragic crime of an African American named George Floyd at the hands of several police officers.

Since then, almost all celebrities are expressing support for the movement. Although, unsurprisingly, not everything has been fun, as many people are pulling out stars that have displayed racist behavior in the past.

One of those people was Hartley Sawyer, whose racist comments on Twitter forced producers to fire him for the upcoming season of the series starring Grant Gustin.

Now fans demand they fire Danielle Panabaker from ‘The Flash’, the actress who plays Dr. Caitlin Snow, also known as Killer Frost, since the show’s inception in 2014.

The actress is being accused of racism towards the actress who plays Iris West, Candice Patton, for defending Snowbarry’s relationship.

– The Untold Truth Of Danielle Panabaker, and others, undermining Candice Patton, a thread! pic.twitter.com/bbUs6KeM8q – Jen 🍒 (@softxiris) June 3, 2020

A Twitter user discovered this alleged racism and presented plenty of evidence each year to back up his argument.

Some believe this seems more like a desperate attempt by fans to step over someone you don’t like on a TV show., that a solid base to support accusations of racism.

But, fans continue to believe that the same measures should be applied with Panabaker as with Sawyer, who has already offered an apology, but it is still unknown if that will be enough for them to have him back in the series or if the decision is irrevocable.