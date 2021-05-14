Video test of the new Mercedes EQA: electric SUV at a diesel price

The aid of the MOVES Plan has made the electric car a little more accessible, also when it comes to an electric and premium SUV like the Mercedes EQA that my colleague Juanma has tested these days. Mercedes-Benz has just launched its new Mercedes EQA, the most accessible electric car in its range, with a starting price of € 42,900 with aid, comparable to what the more equipped Nissan Leaf 62 kWh would have cost us before the aid was renewed. of the MOVES Plan. But that is not all. If we look at the decision process that leads a customer to buy a Mercedes EQA we find another extremely interesting data, which the new Mercedes EQA being electric is situated in prices of the Mercedes GLA diesel.

Video test of the Mercedes EQA

An electric Mercedes EQA with a lot of GLA

My first contact with the Mercedes EQA took place in January, on a short and short tour. Coinciding with its launch, Juanma had the opportunity to test it in depth and tell us about his experience on video. And although there is not always consensus in the Diariomotor team regarding some vehicles, I have to tell you that we both agree on the fact that this Mercedes EQA has a lot of Mercedes GLA, with the exception that Instead of using internal combustion engines, this EQA is completely electric.

From doors to the outside, Mercedes-Benz has managed to print the character of its electric range, of its EQ range. The Mercedes EQA differs visually from the GLA, with which it shares a platform, with its closed grille in glossy black at the front, and its taillights attached at the rear.

Interior of the Mercedes EQA.

A Mercedes EQA with quality and technological interior

Our experience with other electric cars, in recent tests, has often led us to complain about the decline that is taking place in their quality of finishes and materials, in order to save costs and achieve a more accessible price. Mercedes-Benz does not disappoint and we are facing a Mercedes EQA whose interior hardly shows differences with the GLA, beyond some trim, and the corresponding menus in the entertainment system to show us the electrical management of the vehicle. The Mercedes EQA presents us with an interior with a quality that, although it is not excellent, it is at a high level.

Once again, Mercedes-Benz has bet everything on technology and shows us an interior that impresses, with the care of the lighting, and with the huge screens that dominate the dashboard, offering the functionality of the instrumentation and a system of control. central entertainment.

We are pleased, once again, to be testing a new product using the Mercedes-Benz MBUX system, which despite requiring a high learning curve to understand all its functions, is probably the best system on the market. We particularly highlight its personal voice assistant, which responds to the “Hey Mercedes” command, to answer our queries using natural language and a level of understanding that is as high as one would expect in a car.

Rear seats of the Mercedes EQA.

Less spacious than a Mercedes GLA

When it comes to thinking about practicality and space, the reference of the Mercedes EQA is again in its cousin the Mercedes GLA. They share similar platform and dimensions, but the Mercedes EQA must have enough space to house its 66.5 kWh batteries. And this is where we find some peculiarities.

As we found in our test, the rear doors of the Mercedes EQA have a very correct opening angle, although the doors are not too large and, therefore, neither is the space to access on board.

One of the most peculiar aspects of this Mercedes EQA, which we are also experimenting with in other electric SUVs and crossovers, resides in the rear bench position. When placing the batteries in the base of the vehicle, and having these with a certain height, we find that the base of the rear seat is located in a very low position with respect to the floor of the vehicle. The Mercedes EQA has spacious and comfortable rear seats, although it is true that the adult passenger must travel in a situation that is not very natural to us, with the legs more flexed than normal.

Trunk of the Mercedes EQA.

The Mercedes EQA offers us a trunk in very regular shapes, all upholstered, quite usable and, of course, with an electric gate, but its load capacity is 340 liters, being therefore more limited than that of the Mercedes GLA, which reaches up to 435 liters. The position of the batteries is, again, one of the determining factors.

Position of the Mercedes EQA batteries.

66.5 kWh to travel 424 km according to WLTP

Speaking of its batteries, it is important to remember that the Mercedes EQA uses in all its versions a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack of net capacity. Its battery is obviously heavy, but its low position balances the weights and lowers the center of gravity. The approved autonomy of this electric, according to WLTP, is 424 kilometers.

Using fast chargers, the Mercedes EQA supports powers of up to 100 kW in direct current, going from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. In an AC outlet of the Wallbox type and 7.4 kW of power, it will take 9 hours to fully recharge the battery. It is important to note that Mercedes-Benz offers its EQA with a promotion that gives away the installation of a Wallbox with which to recharge this Mercedes EQA and any other electric car in the garage.

Image of the Mercedes EQA in motion.

Testing the 190 hp Mercedes EQA 250

With 190 HP of power for the Mercedes EQA 250 we have found a car that, above all, stands out for its rolling comfort, with good acoustic soundproofing and very good poise. Without having very sporty benefits, the Mercedes EQA 250 is a car that will offer us more than enough benefits. Despite not having been able to do a complete consumption test, we can offer you an estimate with the average we obtained during our test, which was a consumption of 22.5 kWh / 100 kilometers.

The Mercedes EQA 250, front-wheel drive, and with 190 hp of power, which we have tested, is the first version of the EQA to hit the market. However, we can also have a Mercedes EQA 300 4MATIC with 228 hp and a Mercedes EQA 350 4MATIC with 292 hp, in both cases with all-wheel drive and electric motors on the front and rear axles.

Mercedes EQA vs GLA diesel

However,would we buy a Mercedes EQA before a Mercedes GLA?

For those who value practicality above all else, without a doubt, the Mercedes GLA is a superior car. But if we value quality and design, the Mercedes EQA has nothing to envy its brother the GLA. Finally, if you value having an electric car and ride comfort, without a doubt, the Mercedes EQA is your car.

Lastly, another no less important aspect. With the help of the MOVES Plan, the price of the Mercedes EQA starts at € 42,900, for this EQA 250 version of 190 CV. And indeed this is a similar price, and even lower if we match the power, to that of a Mercedes GLA with a diesel engine, which starts from the € 41,750 for the 150 hp GLA 200 d and the € 46,125 for the 190 hp GLA 220d 4MATIC.

Prices of the Mercedes EQA range

