Video test of the BMW M340d: the future of diesel that we would have liked

The future of diesel engines is seen for sentence, however it is no less true that the market continues to offer very interesting options such as BMW M340d xDrive Touring that we put to the test today. There was a time when diesel was the fuel of tomorrow, even for sports cars, but now that that future we know it will never happen, We are going to discover why buying a high-performance diesel makes a lot of sense.

Let’s be clear, this M340d Touring is the perfect all-in-one.

In this video analysis by my colleague Juanma G. Cámara we address one of the common doubts among current buyers. Diesel was for a long time the best purchase option due to its price, low consumption and the benefits offeredHowever, the fate of diesel changed with the Dieselgate scandal and all the restrictions on emissions that have appeared in recent years. Yes, thinking about diesel in the very long term does not make sense, but doing it as a last leap before moving on electric does.

And that’s where some European manufacturers such as BMW or Audi have decided to give diesel engines one last chance, and not only that, because as the model that concerns us today defends, this defense of diesel even goes so far as to speak of sportsmanship with really serious figures.

The BMW M340d xDrive Touring makes use of the brand’s latest in diesel-powered mechanics, also adding 48 volt micro-hybrid technology to obtain the ECO label. We are facing an architecture of great pedigree in the German house, discovering under the front hood a 6-cylinder in line with 3 liters of displacement, developing 340 hp maximum power and a whopping 700 Nm of maximum torque. This force is channeled to the four wheels through a 8-speed automatic gearbox by torque converter, accompanying the recipe with a major overhaul of the chassis that allows us to speak of comfort and sportiness in equal measure.

The impressions at the wheel? Well, although the push, the behavior or the reactions meet the expectations, Perhaps the most impressive thing about this all-in-one family is the fact that it can sign ridiculous average consumption, even more in relation to its power, because during our test drive to carry out this video analysis we were able to go below 6 l / 100 km easily. To go into more detail we recommend you watch the video that we have prepared for you, being able to discover there the impressions in situ of the entire vehicle and its ins and outs, which are not few.

The BMW M340d is a real rare bird on the market, both for the recipe it offers and for the good results obtained.. Its price from 75,063 euros is not an amount available to all audiences, but if we think about it carefully, this car offers us a true all-in-one recipe where the promise of a family car is fulfilled, spacious, comfortable, performance when it is needed and low consumption if we want it. Yes, the future is electric, but while that technology is being implemented … why not enjoy one of the best diesel that we can find in the current market?