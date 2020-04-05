The beautiful singer has left a lot to think about with this sad song

April 05, 20206: 46 AM

Karol G is a beautiful Colombian who, over the years, has earned the respect and affection of all the media, which continues to follow her day after day.

Currently, the baby girl as she is also known is one of the most important singers of reggaeton, and it is not for less, since in recent years she has worked tirelessly and has contributed a lot to this musical genre.

Recently, Karol G has shared a video on her social networks, which has left all her fans stunned and surprised, since in it the Colombian sings with spite. Poor dear!

Karol G during the audiovisual says: “but he did not mind harming my heart, and today I have a hard time looking at it”, which is why several fans of the couple have wondered if everything is going well between Karol G and Anuel AA.

“But late I understood that his love is not love and today I find it hard to look at it” in this way the singer ends the video, all the fans wish that this song is only part of a musical work and that it has nothing to do with her relationship with Anuel .

.