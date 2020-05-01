The little one showed that he can defend himself

Elephants are a magnificent animal. They have a particular charm that humans we find funny and tender. Their long tubes and big ears make us want to see them since we were children. It is one of the most visited animals in zoos around the world.

Being an attraction of nature, it is not surprising that every one we see one, lwe have our camera or phone with hundreds of videos or photos of this amazing animal.

In 2012 a group that visited a safari in Zambia managed to capture a video where a baby elephant, despite being small, defended its territory from tourists.

The video was recorded in the Mfuwe Lodge of Luangwa National Park, a refuge of 9,000 square km of protected territory. In the park there are more than 60 species of mammals and 400 species of protected birds. Animals such as lions, zebras and of course, elephants coexist in the place.

Elephants are usually from the most respected animals when they can be found in their natural environment. Their large size and tusks make them a match for any other animal that dares to get close to their herd. Being gregarious animals, they usually carry their young along with the rest of the herd and they do whatever it takes to defend them.

The tourists who recorded the video were visiting the park when a baby elephant showed that he needed no defense one of the largest in the herd.

The assistants they were recording in the distance a herd of elephants that were found during the tour and could see two small elephants. One of the two baby elephants noticed the tourists and quickly ran to the car to kick it. To the laughter and surprise of the tourists, the little elephant withdrew to leave again with the rest of the herd.

The video was published on YouTube, where It has reached more than 2 million views. These images are a reminder that nature was only loaned to us and that the earth it is both theirs and ours.

