VIDEO: Taxi burns in Oaxaca, passengers manage to escape



A taxi caught fire in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Photo: @ Mabera77Mario / Courtesy

A great scare took the passengers of a taxi in the city of Oaxaca, after the unit caught fire and the driver of the car ran when he saw the fire.

The events were captured by a video surveillance camera of a business in the city of Oaxaca.

In the images it is observed that a passerby comments something to the taxi driver, who at first ignores it, and advances with the unit, but moments later, the driver gets out and goes to the front of the car.

Gasoline stain on the burned taxi

But a little before the driver gets out, you see a stain on the ground, which turned out to be gasoline, but at that moment the driver does not know what is happening.

So the driver gets out of the unit and his nose makes him go to the passenger’s side and he sees the spot of liquid that is on the ground, right where the middle of his car is.

So the chauffeur opens el hood of the taxi to check what is happening, He could not do anything, since seconds later a flame was registered that began to set fire to the chest.

The fire immediately spread through both the hood and the underside of the car, causing a scene of dread among those nearby.

The driver flees the scene

First, the driver is seen running forward to safety from the strong and large flames that erupted from his taxi.

But the taxi was not empty, as almost immediately after the fire started, three people are seen getting out of the car.

It was about three women, one of them exited from the left side of the unit, while the other two did as best they could through the right door of the taxi.

The three women ran as fast as they could to escape the dangerous flames that wrapped almost the entire passenger cars.

In the same way, the people who were near the scene ran, in order to be safe from the fire.

That’s how rotten the taxis are, a fact that happened in front of the similar pharmacy in Xoxocotlán, how did this vehicle review @SEMOVI_GobOax? Ahhh yes, I already remembered that they never do. @ ABDIELCRUZ7 @GZOLMEDO @ MarcelinoSilva4 @solonoaxaca @oaxacavial pic.twitter.com/XrjXnSXsnW – Fire, Pasion Por Ayudar (@ Mabera77Mario) June 8, 2021

Citizen puts out the fire with a fire extinguisher

The fire was still consuming the car and nobody was doing anything, but moments later, a man is seen carrying a fire extinguisher who approaches the scene of the fire and begins to put out the fire.

While the other witnesses who manage to capture the camera, they are limited only to observe how the fire seized the taxi.

According to the authorities of the state of Oaxaca, no person was injured, but a sanction is contemplated to the owner and concessionaire of the taxi for the poor conditions under which the unit operated.