Video Suzy Cortez shows off approaching her rear in training | Instagram

Suzy Cortez is characterized by being very disciplined in her training, which keeps her in a fabulous shape. On this occasion, the model of international stature has boasted a close-up of her rear, which has given her the title of the best rear in the world.

On two occasions, Miss bumbum It has earned this title and without a doubt these images answer the why.

Suzy has a prominent and tough rear guard and the video has stunned all Internet users.

Because her approach to that famous part of the model was not maddening enough, her daring mole stands out in the middle of her rear.

Suzy Cortez was wearing a T-shirt and a very small boxer that caused her breath to catch everyone on the social network.

Cortez has shown that she is not only the owner of a captivating physique, but also of an enormous heart, since a couple of days ago the sale of t-shirts with her image began in order to collect funds to buy supplies for prevention against coronavirus for those who need it most.

Miss Bumbum often shares photos by bragging and inviting her followers to access her exclusive content page.

