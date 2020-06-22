Video Suzy Cortez sighs by showing her rear in the foreground | Instagram

The beautiful Brazilian model Suzy Cortez delighted her thousands of followers today by show your great rear in the foreground in the last video posted to your official account of Instagram.

The girl from Rio de Janeiro has obtained great recognition thanks to her level up content on social networks, as well as for having twice obtained the title as « Miss Bumbum ».

On this occasion, Suzy Cortez returned to fearlessly challenge censorship Instagram with one of his most daring videos where he shows off his voluptuous charms leaving nothing to the imagination.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez shows off her rear in tiny string lingerie

Currently at just 30 years old, she has managed to place herself as one of the more sensual and desired women on social networks since it has one of the most incredible bodies.

Click here to watch Suzy Cortez’s daring video.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

FOR FULL PACK SUBSCRIBE NOW, « he wrote in the post.

As expected, the publication refers to its website Only fans where you share content 100% exclusive and uncensored.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Well, what he shares on Instagram are not at all similar to those on his page since on this social network he only gives a few little tastes of what you might get to see of it.

In the video we can see Miss BumBum moving her hips s3nsualm3nt3 with a pretty revealing lingerie, where his great rear guard was exposed and also in the foreground of the recording.

You can also read: Video Suzy Cortez shows the result of her participation in an adult magazine

The daring video, with just a couple of hours of being shared on his profile, has more than 40 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments from his followers.

Without a doubt, Suzy Cortez has shown that she is not afraid of a possible censorship on her Instagram account, as she recently shared a photograph where shows her private parts.