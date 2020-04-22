Video Suzy Cortez almost shows off her chest with the challenge of the pillow | Instagram

The beautiful Suzy Cortez delighted all her followers by meeting the pillow challenge on Instagram, her heart did not stop to put all Internet users on the brink of unemployment by stripping all her clothes to dance before the camera with only one pillow covering its huge curves.

Miss bumbum a pillow was placed in front of her attached to her waist with a belt; however, his movements betrayed her and she almost exposed her chest to the camera.

To the beautiful model of international stature, little did it matter how little she covered her body and made strong movements as she is used to with the rhythm that she carries inside.

In addition to the video in which he is seen dancing, Suzy also shared a photo in which she looks really beautiful with that pillow that perfectly shows her legs, but what makes everyone nervous the most is that she posed with a huge window behind her, will they have seen his enormous rear guard exposed ?.

Cortez has made everyone nervous also with a photograph in which you can see that he does not cover anything of his anatomy and apparently he is on a beach, where he took everything away!

Miss Bumbum is a favorite of Instagram and a connoisseur of the social network because she is able to circumvent her censorship to exhibit her voluptuous curves.

Suzy continues to be very active on social networks, something that her followers have always appreciated and more now that Mexico and other countries in the world are in quarantine.

