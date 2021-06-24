Video: Surprise, laughter and unexpected gifts for Lionel Messi on his 34th birthday

Special day in the concentration of Argentina in the middle of the America’s Cup 2021, It is the birthday of Lionel Andres Messi, captain and best player of the Albiceleste. He reached 34 years of age and the players of the national team surprised him in his room with various gifts.

Argentina rests just this Thursday and gets ready to face the Bolivian National Team next Monday. They took advantage of this Thursday to interrupt their concentration and enter Messi’s room, to sing him happy birthday. Who was not very comfortable was Sergio Agüero, Leo’s roommate.

Among the gifts for Messi there were wine, mate, perfume, a cap and other details. Lionel’s smile was a poem, happy for the gesture of his companions.

After the celebration was over, the ‘Kun’ asked the players to “retire to their rooms” to continue sleeping. In that, Nicolás Otamendi told him “you didn’t give him anything” and Messi replied: “It’s true.”

The birthday of the Argentine captain coincides with the day of the birth anniversary of Juan Manuel Fangio, Juan Román Riquelme

Lionel Messi’s numbers

745 goals

311 assists

925 matches

35 titles

6 Ballon d’Or (record)

6 Golden Boots (record)

8 Pichichis (record)

4 times Best IFFHS Constructor (record)

14 times FIFA FIFPro World11 (record)

The South American Football Confederation also congratulated him

“Today, on his birthday, we salute the legend who carries the essence of South American football as a flag, and waves it in front of the world! Just thank you for your soccer Soccer ball. Happy birthday Lionel Messi!

