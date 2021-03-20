Video, summary, goals: with two goals from Luciano Pons, Banfield won the Clásico del Sur 2-0 against Lanús for the Professional League Cup

This Saturday, offering a more than entertaining meeting, Banfield and Lanús were measured in the framework of a new edition of the Classic of the South. The Drill, who knew how to make the most of and exploit the extra man he had in the entire complement, won 2 to 0 against Garnet.

Marking as one of the most prominent and important turning points of the commitment, the team led by Luis Zubeldia was left with one less as a result of the expulsion of Nicolás Orsini at 44 ‘of the first half. From there, managing the threads of the game, those led by Javier Sanguinetti knew how to settle down on the field and play more calmly.

Already in the second half, Luciano Pons, twice through a flurry of goals, opened and extended the difference on the scoreboard. The Banfield striker, who took the Lanús goalkeeper out for a walk in 1-0, began to close the game shortly after with an impeccable header that left the rival defense without reaction.

Facing the rest of the commitment without many complications in between against a Garnet who could do little to reverse history, Banfield ended up embracing a more than important victory and took all three units in the Clásico del Sur.