VIDEO: Subjects on a motorcycle tear off a woman’s necklace as she was crossing the street in Washington Heights

Assaults are the order of the day in New York City and the culprits are looking for different ways to achieve their objective.

A video shared by the New York Police Department show two men on a motorcycle snatching a necklace from a 73-year-old woman at a crosswalk on Saturday.

The subjects did not even slow down the motorcycle, while the victim was surprised by the attack and unable to do anything.

The facts in Washington Heights, Harlem, were shared on the account NYPD Crime Stoppers, in order to ask for help in finding the culprits.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in front of 1601 St. Nicholas Ave. #Manhattan On 10/4/21 @ 1:08 PM Reward up to $ 2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/1pu5dbDAGA – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 11, 2021

The events occurred on 190th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, the NYPD said.

While one of the subjects wears a helmet, the one behind him covers his face with a mask, but his clothing could help locate them.

It offers a $ 2,500 reward whoever helps stop the guilty. It can call 1-800-577-TIPS.