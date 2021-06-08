VIDEO: Subject gives a tremendous slap to the president of France Emmanuel Macron

The french president Emmanuel macron He approached a fence to greet a crowd, but a man who greeted him held his hand and slapped the president.

The video of the moment has gone viral, while the subject was detained by Macron’s security entourage.

According to French media reports, two people were arrested, . reported.

The first Minister Jean castex he regretted the events, but said that the attack was an affront to democracy.

Video: The French president Emmanuel Macron got slapped in the face while greeting people. This happened in a small town in southeastern France.

Macron was visiting the Drome region, in southeastern France, where he met with restaurateurs and students to talk about the return to normalcy, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, during the events he heard shouting: “Down with Macronia” and then he slapped President Macron.

It is not the first time that Macron has been attacked, since in 2016, when he was economy minister, he was gunned down by far-left trade unionists during a strike against labor reforms.