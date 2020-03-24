Video: Stephen Thompson reacts to the knockout he suffered against Anthony Pettis

Tyrone Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Johnny Hendricks, Darren Till.

Throughout his career with UFC, Stephen Thompson He has competed against Pesos Welter with knockout power coming out relatively unscathed.

However, the two-time 170-pound belt challenger experienced his first knockout loss of his career as the victim of a surprise superman punch from Anthony Pettis in the stellar of UFC Fight Night Nashville in March 2019.

Despite how hard it can be to face a loss, ‘Wonderboy’ had no problem in recording with great joviality his reaction to what was his fourth fall on the octagon.

Ironically, Pettis’ last KO win had been more than seven years ago, on February 26, 2012 against Joe Lauzon in the UFC 144.