Video: Stephany Mayor’s goal in Tigres vs Rayadas

Tigres de la UANL and Rayadas de Monterrey met on the University field in the second leg of the semifinals of the MX Women’s League, after they tied two goals in the first leg at BBVA.

Tigres de la UANL has an advantage by drawing two goals against Rayadas in the first leg, so they will seek to maintain it and score goals at some point in the game to sentence, preventing Rayadas from scoring away goals.

Read also: Liga MX League: Schedules and dates of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

Rayadas for his part will have to seek to win the game since by the visitor goal criterion, Tigres has a hand so he must score and defend well so that the felines do not score.

However, and despite the need for Rayadas to score goals, it was Tigres who took the lead on the scoreboard with a great definition from Stephany Mayor who with a good shoe, left Lozoya without options so that at minute 5 of the first time has the advantage over the felines.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content