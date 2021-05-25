VIDEO: Stephany Mayor’s goal in the first leg Chivas vs Club Tigres in the Liga MX Femenil

Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas will host the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, receiving the visit of the UANL Tigres at the Akron stadium.

The coach’s Rojiblancas Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía they will seek to take a good advantage in local condition; while the strategist’s felines Roberto Medina He wants to get out of the pearl of Guadalajara to define it at home.

After the first minutes at the Akron stadium, the Monterrey squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard, thanks to the scoring of the forward Stephany Mayor.

NOBODY STOPPED STEPHANY MAYOR! # FinalFemenilxFOX The forward of Tigres easily reached the rojiblanca area to open the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/QqpBZi0LzM – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 25, 2021

In the 13th minute, the Mexican attacker took advantage of the facilities of the local saga and with a left-handed shot, left the goalkeeper without possibilities Blanca Felix for 1-0.

13’⏱️ | GDL 0⃣ – 1⃣ TIG Goooooooooooolllll from Tigres Femenil. @StefMayor says present in an individual play and we are already up. Well, damn it! #EstoEsTigresFemenil # TeQuieroVerC4mpeon4 pic.twitter.com/egIadCcCdw – Tigres Femenil (@TigresFemenil) May 25, 2021

