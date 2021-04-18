Video: spectacular crash between Russell and Bottas at 300 km / h that stopped the Imola GP



The drivers returned to the pits while the track was cleared.

Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Quickly the Formula 1 gave us a candidate for crash of the year. TO 300 kilometers per hour, An atrocity. So was the accident between George Russell Y Valtteri Bottas that caused the Red flag that stopped the Imola Grand Prix for minutes, second valid of the season.

It was on lap 31, near the middle of the race (63 laps). Briton Russell, from the Williams team, had clear intentions to overtake the Finn, Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes. Bottas closed in and Russell couldn’t help passing through the wet grass, what made him lose control of the car. By going parallel, the accident was inevitable.

The incident that brought out red flags in Imola 🚩 # ImolaGP 🇮🇹 # F1 pic.twitter.com/Z18dCPXwOZ – Formula 1 (@ F1) April 18, 2021

The best news is that neither of the two pilots was injured. It was a scandalous crash, as numerous small parts of the cars jumped the length and breadth of the track. For this reason, the red flag was mandatory to be able to properly clean the surface and avoid inconveniences to the rest of the pilots.

Both involved were visibly upset after the incident: Russell came over to say a few words to Bottas, who only responded showing him the middle finger. The British replied slapping his opponent’s helmet and continued on his way with gestures denoting brutal anger.

Russell and Bottas give their versions of the event

And just as they both got upset about staying out of the race and ending the weekend with no points for their teams, they also blamed each other for the crash.

RussellIn his version, he pointed out that Valtteri closed, forcing him through the wet grass. In addition, he added that the Finn broke with a gentlemen’s agreement: “Between pilots we have this gentlemen’s agreement: at 300 or more kilometers per hour you should not move. It is an incredibly dangerous maneuver, which has caused enormous consequences. I asked him if he wanted to kill us both“.

For his part, Bottas assured that the movement that Russell did not make any sense: “He just lost control and hit me. It was his fault entirely“.

RUS: “Valtteri moved very slightly and that just put me onto the wet stuff” BOT: “It didn’t make any sense that move, he obviously lost it and hit me” Both drivers give their side of events 🗣 # ImolaGP 🇮🇹 # F1https: //t.co/KRyqT7wIyN – Formula 1 (@ F1) April 18, 2021

There were no penalties for the accident. Members of both teams and race supervisors reviewed numerous angles of the situation. Finally, the determination was as follows: race incident.

There are no penalties in the accident between Bottas and Russell. Race incident. It seems ok to me. No penalties over Bottas-Russell collision. It was a race incident. Agree. pic.twitter.com/F9fscszlCj – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) April 18, 2021

A crash did not happen to majors in any aspect that impressed by the speed with which the cars were hit. Of course, the pilots lost a real chance of scoring points, because when the incident occurred they were fighting for ninth position.

The opportunity to claim will be on May 2, at the Grand Prix of Portugal.