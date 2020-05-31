The Dragon Endeavor capsule was docked to the ISS without any problems after two-hour approach maneuvers

Astronauts POT, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, opened a “new chapter in space exploration” upon arrival at the International Space Station (EEI) aboard a capsule from the aerospace company SpaceX, in what was the first commercial human-manned flight to the laboratory in Earth orbit.

“Here Houston, Bob and Doug, welcome to the ISS,” were the first words the two astronauts heard after successfully docking at the Harmony module.

The American company’s spacecraft is the first to reach Earth orbit from the U.S. after the US aerospace agency canceled its shuttle program in 2011, forcing NASA to send its astronauts into space via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft for nearly a decade.

“It is an incredible time to be at NASA. New vehicles that will fly, continue missions in low orbit, and then to the Moon and Mars. Thank you and congratulations, ”said Behnken upon arrival at the ISS.

Nineteen hours after taking off from Cape Canaveral (Florida) docked to the tip of the Falcon 9 rocket under the watchful eye of US President Donald Trump, the capsule dubbed “Dragon Endevour” was received by the ISS crew.

“The Expedition 63 crew welcomes the Dragon Endevour and the commercial program crew to come aboard the ISS,” said US NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy, who, along with Russian Comonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner , arrived on board the Soyuz on April 9.

Both takeoff and berthing went smoothly completing the first part of the Demo-2 mission which will conclude once Behnken and Hurley return to Earth safe and sound after certifying the functionality of the rocket, shuttle, and navigation systems.

Still, the start of the mission was not without excitement, as weather conditions forced the mission to be postponed last Wednesday and kept millions of people on edge for several minutes this Saturday before takeoff.

And, once docked with the ISS, astronauts were warned from Earth that a poorly closed zipper on Behnken’s suit caused the alarms for SpaceX engineers to go off.

Fortunately, the astronaut made the necessary checks and the problem did not get any greater when starting with the depressurization of the capsule.

Approximately two hours after the “Dragon Endevour” docked in the space laboratory, the astronauts finally opened the hatch at 17.02 GMT, thus closing the first stage of this historic mission, in which for the first time a ship from a private company was coupled to the ISS.

United States resumes space leadership

It was the conclusion of a flight that, in Trump’s words after the launch, ends “decades of inaction and lost years” and ushers in “a new era of American ambition” since “not even gravity” can stop this nation.

“The United States has regained its prestigious place as the world leader. You cannot be number one on Earth if you are number two in space. And we are not going to be number two in anything, “Trump reiterated.

In a similar triumphalist tone, Joshua Kutryk, mission controller for the space station, congratulated SpaceX from Houston on this “magnificent moment in history” of the sector by changing space travel as we currently know it and entering a “new era of space transport ”.

To achieve Musk’s dream of bringing humans to Mars, he must first guarantee SpaceX’s ability to put astronauts into orbit regularly and safely, and this weekend’s is a good step in that direction.

Meanwhile, the duration of the current mission is unknown, but it is estimated to be a period of between 6 and 16 weeks during which astronauts will carry out various scientific and technical investigations aboard the ISS before returning in the same capsule to Earth. .

This was the coupling to the Space Station

